Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut film beats competition

Psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya had a slow start at the box office, but it showed considerable growth on Saturday, which is expected to continue on Sunday due to positive word of mouth promotion.

The film, on its first day, collected Rs 4.20 crore. On the second day, it showed an almost 50% jump in its earnings. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 7 crore, taking the total to Rs 11.20 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Judgementall Hai Kya is performing well in comparison to its competition Arjun Patiala, a spoof comedy, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film has been able to mint only Rs 2.75 crore in two days.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film three stars. In her review, she mentioned, “It’s been a long time since I have seen something so determinedly experimental, so inventive, despite its flaws, to come out of Bollywood: even the films-within-a-film references (from the classic Hindi horror film Mahal to the more recent Birdman) are artfully done. Perhaps getting the producers to rename the film Judgementall Hai Kya (the original name was the much more bold and potentially hurtful Mental Hai Kya) may have been a good thing: a we-are-different-but-we-are-fine post-script seems to have been forced in, but it manages not to be offensively, patronisingly chirpy.”

“This is the kind of movie which will sharply divide audiences. And that’s as it should be. Once I began seeing it as the murmurings of a different mind, I bought it as a caper, as burlesque, where nothing is as it is. I had problems with some of it, but I really liked the rest of it,” she added.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which released on July 26, has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Apart from Kangana as Bobby and Rajkummar Rao as Keshav, the film stars Hussain Dalal as Varun, Amyra Dastur as Reema, Amrita Puri as Megha and Satish Kaushik as a police officer. Jimmy Sheirgill is also in the film in a special appearance.