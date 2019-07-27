Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut film earns Rs 4.20 crore

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer thriller Judgementall Hai Kya has earned Rs 4.20 crore on its opening day, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon. Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri play supporting roles.

Earlier Girish Johar had told Indianexpress.com, “Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are coming together. Both of them have delivered good content earlier. So, expectations are quite fair. Whatever promotional material the makers have shared so far has been intriguing. The marketing campaign they have chosen is creating a lot of curiosity.”

“These days all good films are minting money due to word of mouth. So, obviously, for a film like this, it becomes mandatory to perform well on the first day. Relying on word of mouth, I peg the film at Rs 4 crore. Also, Judgementall Hai Kya is an upmarket film for the multiplexes and it will work better in tier 1 and tier 2 cities,” he added.

Judgementall Hai Kya has received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 3 star review, “There’s a great deal of craft going on alongside in the film. Some dips aside, this is grown-up writing, making no allowance for dummies (when it starts to explain things too much, in fact, it detracts from the dreamy, trance-like, near nightmarish atmosphere in some parts). The psychedelic, surreal touches are marvelous, with some characters flitting in and out of Bobby’s head: are they real or imaginary? A sequence in which Bobby and gang go wandering in the grungier parts of London town is suffused with inspired lunacy. We never relax, and are always on edge, just as the film intends for us to be.”

“It’s been a long time since I have seen something so determinedly experimental, so inventive, despite its flaws, to come out of Bollywood: even the films-within-a-film references (from the classic Hindi horror film Mahal to the more recent Birdman) are artfully done. Perhaps getting the producers to rename the film Judgementall Hai Kya (the original name was the much more bold and potentially hurtful Mental Hai Kya) may have been a good thing: a we-are-different-but-we-are-fine post-script seems to have been forced in, but it manages not to be offensively, patronisingly chirpy,” she added.