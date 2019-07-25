Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection prediction: Kangana and Rajkummar starrer expected to earn big

Psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut releases this Friday. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film has created a lot of noise among the audience. Even the early reviews suggest it’s worth a watch. With so much buzz around the film, trade analyst Girish Johar expects it to have a good opening at the box office.

Reflecting upon the factors that will set the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters, Girish said, “Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are coming together. Both of them have delivered good content earlier. So, expectations are quite fair. Whatever promotional material the makers have shared so far has been intriguing. The marketing campaign they have chosen is creating a lot of curiosity.”

Pegging the film’s collection at Rs 4 crore on the day of its release, he added, “These days all good films are minting money due to word of mouth. So, obviously, for a film like this, it becomes mandatory to perform well on the first day. Relying on word of mouth, I peg the film at Rs 4 crore. Also, Judgementall Hai Kya is an upmarket film for the multiplexes and it will work better in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.”

Along with Judgementall Hai Kya, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Dilit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala also hits theaters on Friday. Though the film has a lesser buzz in comparison to Kangana Ranaut’s film, it will mint money in the northern belt, courtesy Diljit Dosanjh’s fan following.

“Arjun Patiala, starring Kriti, Varun and Diljit, is a madcap comedy film. Diljit has a strong audience base in North India, Canada, Australia, USA, UK and he is the top star of Punjab cinema, so we can expect a decent opening collection for it. I peg its day one collection at around Rs 2 crore,” suggested Girish.

Despite many options available (The Lion King, Super 30, Arjun Patiala and Judgementall Hai Kya), Girish believes there will be no competition. Since every film has a different set of audience, all of them are expected to stay strong at the box office.