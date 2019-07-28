Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 2: Kangana-Rajkummar starrer to stay strong during the weekend

Judgementall Hai Kya, a psychological thriller directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, has received a positive response from the audience and critics. A positive buzz around the film has translated into good box office numbers. The film, on its first day, collected Rs 4.20 crore. Also, trade analysts are expecting a decent first weekend for the movie.

Advertising

Though the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao faced a clash with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala, it didn’t suffer because of the competition. Arjun Patiala had to settle with a collection of Rs 1.25 crore on its day one.

Applauding Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh for backing a film like Judgementall Hai Kya, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Kudos to @ShaaileshRSingh and @ektaravikapoor for believing in #JudgementalHaiKya and letting it’s very hard working team create an unusual, dark and trippy film. Rare to find producers who don’t shirk away from the unusual.”

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta hailed Kangana and Rajkummar’s performance in the movie. In her review, Shubhra wrote, “Rajkummar Rao plays his part with brio, and Kangana Ranaut hits all the notes perfectly.”

She added, “Some dips aside, this is grown-up writing, making no allowance for dummies (when it starts to explain things too much, in fact, it detracts from the dreamy, trance-like, near nightmarish atmosphere in some parts). The psychedelic, surreal touches are marvelous, with some characters flitting in and out of Bobby’s head: are they real or imaginary? A sequence in which Bobby and gang go wandering in the grungier parts of London town is suffused with inspired lunacy. We never relax, and are always on edge, just as the film intends for us to be.”