Parmanu box office day 2: The John Abraham film mints Rs 12.46 crore

Parmanu box office collection day 2: John Abraham starrer collects Rs 12.46 crore. Parmanu box office collection day 2: John Abraham starrer collects Rs 12.46 crore.

John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran has shown superb growth on the second day of its release.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial has minted a total of Rs 12.46 crores on its second day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection of the film and wrote,”Solid word of mouth catches up… SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2… Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals… A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

The film, which had minted Rs 4.82 crore at the box office on its first day, is an ode to India’s unsung heroes who came together despite all odds to make India a nuclear superpower.

Solid word of mouth catches up… SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2… Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals… A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

John Abraham said, “Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I’m thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love. I am humbled and grateful to each one of them.”

Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran stars John, Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is produced by JA Entertainment along with Zee Studios and Kyta Productions.

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran released worldwide on May 25, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd