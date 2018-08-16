Here’s how John Abraham’s last five films opened at the box office

John Abraham’s last few films received moderate openings as compared to Satyameva Jayate. John Abraham’s last few films received moderate openings as compared to Satyameva Jayate.

John Abraham entered the film industry as the good-looking guy who was loved by his female fans but over the years, his name has become synonymous with action movies. His films manage to deliver great action sequences and the audience seem to lap it up every single time. Not just an actor, John Abraham is a producer as well and his creative streak is often visible in the projects he decides to produce.

John Abraham’s latest film Satyameva Jayate has managed to open at Rs 20.52 crore and it looks like it will give some stiff competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Here are the opening day numbers for John Abraham’s last five films:

1. Satyameva Jayate – Rs 20.52 crore

The Independence Day release opened big at the box office. Despite its clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, Satyameva Jayate has registered some great numbers. It was speculated that the clash might affect the business of the two films, but so far it looks like smooth sailing.

2. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran – Rs 4.82 crore

Based on true events, Parmanu was produced by John Abraham. The film was caught in a controversy as the co-producers were entangled in a legal battle. Parmanu also starred Diana Penty in a pivotal role. In the first weekend, the film earned Rs 20.78 crore.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was also produced by John Abraham. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was also produced by John Abraham.

3. Force 2 – Rs 6.05 crore

Sequel to Force, Force 2 starred Sonakshi Sinha alongside John Abraham. Force 2 was promoted aggresively and managed to earn Rs 20.05 crore during its first weekend.

4. Dishoom – Rs 11.05 crore

Here, John Abraham starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez and the film opened to Rs 11.05 crore. Over the first weekend, the film earned Rs 37.32 crore.

John Abraham shared screen space with Varun Dhawan in Dishoom. John Abraham shared screen space with Varun Dhawan in Dishoom.

5. Rocky Handsome – Rs 5.39

Rocky Handsome’s release clashed with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The film saw John Abraham in his action avatar. During the first weekend, the film earned Rs 16.12 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd