Before Parmanu, here’s looking back at the box office collection of John Abraham’s last five films

John Abraham, a name in the Hindi cinema which can be easily associated with high-octane and some of the best action sequences, is returning to the theatres after two years. The actor-producer, after fighting a long battle, will finally have his home production Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran in cinemas this Friday. The film is based on true events as it gives an account of India’s nuclear tests in 1998 at Pokhran.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Kyta Productions in association with JA Entertainment, the film, will see John as Ashwat Rana who is a junior bureaucrat at the PMO. Diana Penty and Boman Irani also play a pivotal role in the movie.

Apart from being his home production, what makes Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran special for John is that it marks the actor’s 15 years in the Indian film industry. Over the course of 15 years, John has appeared in films of varied genres like an erotic thriller (Jism), an action thriller (Dhoom), romantic comedy (Dostana) and political spy thriller (Madras Cafe) among others. But the ones which made the 45-year-old popular are his action flicks where his chiselled body and well-choreographed action sequences were applauded.

John’s filmography has been a mixed bag of hits and misses. With Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran hitting the screens, we enlist the box office performance of his last five silver screen outings.

1. Force 2: Rs 35.74 crore

A sequel to 2011 release Force, Force 2 starring John with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin became the actor’s highest opening day grosser with Rs 6 crore in its kitty on the first day of its release. The positive word of mouth helped the film get a decent total collection of Rs 35.74 crore at the ticket counters.

2. Dishoom: Rs 70 crore

Dishoom starring Varun Dhawan and John Abraham was touted to be a buddy cop movie. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film had John in the role of a special task officer and Varun Dhawan also essayed the role of a police officer. The film also marked the comeback of actor Akshaye Khanna and had Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri adding the glamour quotient to the movie. It earned a total of Rs 70 crore.

3. Rocky Handsome: Rs 25.15 crore

Rocky Handsome had John Abraham utilising his chiselled muscular frame in the best way possible. His action sequences won over his fans but the film, as a whole, failed to leave a mark on the minds of movie buffs. It collected a meagre amount of Rs 25.15 crore.

4. Welcome Back: Rs 96.69 crore

Multi-starrers have always been the winners at the box office and same was the case with this John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia starrer Welcome Back. A sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Welcome, Welcome Back pulled audiences to the theaters and the film inched near to the 100-crore mark and made a total collection of Rs 96.69 crore.

5. Madras Cafe: Rs 42.67 crore

Shoojit Sircar directorial Madras Cafe brought John Abraham critical appreciation. The film was set in the times of civil war in Sri Lanka in the late ’80s and early ’90s and incorporated the assassination of an Indian political figure who closely resembled Rajiv Gandhi. The film opened with good numbers flowing in in the first week but its run at the box office got slow after the release of another political drama Satyagraha. The film minted Rs 42.67 crore at the box office.

