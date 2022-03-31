John Abraham’s Attack to face competition from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, to earn Rs 4-5 cr on Day 1

John Abraham’s filmography has a mix of average, hits, semi-hits and superhits. But one thing that has been constant with the Bollywood actor is people coming to the theaters to watch him on the silver screen. In a pre-pandemic world, John delivered hits like Satyamev Jayate, Batla House and Parmanu. Now, with Attack, film business expert Girish Johar believes the actor will once again hit it out of the park.

Attack has John essaying the role of a super-soldier who has pledged to serve his country. The trailer of the Laskhya Raj Anand directorial has the actor performing some mind-bending stunts. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Talking about how Attack is a treat for every John Abraham fan, film producer and business expert Girish Johar shared, “Attack trailer is being very well received and John Abraham, Rakul Preet and the director are going all across promoting the film. This film is right in John’s alley and the audience loves to watch him in these kinds of roles.”

John is considered a strong force at the box office and as per Johar, “He has his own audience and people want to watch his films. He has a very good track record and has the knack for picking the right stories.” The trade expert pegged the film’s first-day collection at around Rs 4-5 crore which can pick up over the weekend.

However, Attack will have to brave the RRR storm at the ticket counters. Given that both the film boasts of some high octane action sequences, it will be slightly difficult for the John starrer to attract cinephiles.

“Since RRR is a commercial action film and John’s film is also a sleek action entertainer, competition is inevitable. The Kashmir Files is now in its fourth week so it may be a choice in some of the multiplexes but I don’t think it will be a major opposition to attack,” Johar suggested.

Attack releases on April 1.