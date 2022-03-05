Jhund box office day 1: Amitabh Bachchan film earns Rs 1.50 crore, needs to show ‘miraculous growth’ to survive

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, which released on Friday, had a slow start at the box office. The film, which opened to positive reviews, has minted Rs 1.50 crore on its first day of release. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film must show some growth on Saturday and Sunday to stay above water. “#Jhund Fri ₹ 1.50 cr… With glowing word of mouth, the film needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground. #India biz,” the tweet read.

Jhund, a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO Slum Soccer, is directed by Nagraj Manjule, and also stars Sairat actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review that the plot of Jhund “is riddled with too many sudden changes of heart.”

“But the problem is that the film can never quite make up its mind whether it wants to treat Bachchan’s Borade as a hero, or focus the spotlight on the hardscrabble lives of the slum kids and their struggle to beat the tremendous odds they face from a hostile police force, and an equally hostile savarna samaaj that wants to keep them hidden. This yo-yoing effect doesn’t do the film any good, which swings between being a sports film, a bio-pic about an unlikely hero, and a bunch of underprivileged young people on the sporty path to upliftment,” a part of her review read.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Nagaraj Manjule said that while films are usually about “good-looking faces,” it is not necessary that all of them have to be beautiful people. “There are people who relate to my films and watch them because they don’t have a perfect life. Maanta hu pariyon ki kahani bikti hai cinema mein but kabhi rakshashon ki kahani bhi dikhani chaiye (I agree that fairy tales sell in cinema but sometimes one has to also show stories of the beast). My actors may not fit the bill of a good-looking actor but cinegoers love them because they are real,” he said.

Jhund marked Nagraj Manjule’s first film with his idol Amitabh Bachchan.