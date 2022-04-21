Jersey box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor film won’t go ‘ballistic’ amid KGF 2 wave, say experts

After getting delayed multiple times, Shahid Kapoor-led drama Jersey is finally releasing in the theaters this Friday. The film brings with it a ray of hope to Hindi cinema as film trade experts opine, “It’s been a while that a Hindi film performed the way it should have.” Jersey is a remake of a National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the Nani-starrer Jersey in 2019.

As per trade analysts, Jersey might not get a good opening at the ticket counters, given the popularity and demand for Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, but it is likely to grow with word of mouth. Film trade exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com, “In terms of box office, I don’t think Jersey will open ballistically.”

But, he assumes that the makers must have done a good job with the film since it has been directed by the same director and hence he is sure “it is a film which will grow with the word of mouth and will carry good reports. It might not be a good starter, but it will grow by the day and will register a good total.”

Rathi also quoted the success of The Kashmir Files at the ticket counters after a slow start on its opening day. “Jersey may not repeat the magnitude of The Kashmir Files since it is dealing with a wave called KGF 2 in the entire country. But it will possibly follow a similar trajectory in terms of growth by the day,” he added.

The factors that will pull cinephiles to watch Jersey include Shahid Kapoor, who is returning to the screens after the 2019 film Kabir Singh, the music of the film which has already been lapped up by the audience, Mrunal Thakur who has been delivering good content and director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar has predicted that the film will earn around Rs 8 crore on the day of its release. He said, “KGF 2 is going to have a good second weekend as well. But having said that, Jersey will still have takers as the film has emotionally strong content. The trailer has been loved by all. It is a hardcore Hindi film with cricket in it. It is ticking all the right boxes and has everything it takes to make a film successful.”