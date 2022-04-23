scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Must Read

Jersey box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor faces tough competition from KGF 2, off to a slow start

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is off to a slow start at the ticket counters, probably because Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is still a popular choice among movie buffs across the country.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 23, 2022 12:34:32 pm
jersey box officeShahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey. (Photo: Geetha Arts)

After a few delays, Shahid Kapoor-led Jersey hit the theaters on Friday. The film is off to a slow start at the ticket counters, probably because Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is still a popular choice among movie buffs across the country.

As per a Box Office India report, Jersey collected Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day. The film faced stiff competition from KGF 2 which earned Rs 11.56 crore in the Hindi belt. Film trade expert Taran Adarsh shared that KGF 2 will enter the Rs 300 crore club this weekend (Hindi), hinting a slow weekend for Jersey.

Also read |Jersey celeb reviews: Shahid Kapoor film a ‘bittersweet emotional ride’, Ishaan Khatter pens note for ‘powerhouse bhaijaan’

“#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run… Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]… Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi,” Taran tweeted.

Earlier, film trade exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had already said that Jersey won’t receive a ‘ballistic’ opening. He told indianexpress.com, “In terms of box office, I don’t think Jersey will open ballistically. It is a film which will grow with the word of mouth and will carry good reports. It might not be a good starter, but it will grow by the day and will register a good total.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor: ‘Within the Hindi film industry, we are struggling to find good stories’

 

Jersey has received a mixed response from the film critics while the film industry has praised the film for its “emotional quotient”. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a 2.5 star rating. In her review, she wrote, “The film comes alive in the sequences between Shahid and his real-life father who plays his never-say-die coach and mentor. Pankaj Kapoor delivers a lovely, relaxed performance.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Amitabh Bachchan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement