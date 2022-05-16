Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-starrer disappoints as KGF 2 eyes Rs 1200 crore

Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar had a tame Sunday as it could only gross in the range of Rs 3.95 to Rs 4.15 crore as per early estimates. The film had begun its journey with Rs 3.25 crore on Friday. Its opening weekend collection is a disappointing Rs 11.30 crore.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar fell short of even its own already modest expectations. It has had to contend with a Marvel movie (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and the holdover KGF Chapter 2, which are eating into its shares. Meanwhile, Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is still not done with its box office run. It’s box office collection will stand at Rs 1200 crore soon. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 – ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 – ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 – ₹ 91.26 cr Week 5 Day 1 – ₹ 5.20 cr Day 2 – ₹ 4.34 cr Day 3 – ₹ 6.07 cr Total – ₹ 1191.24 cr ROCK solid even on 5th Saturday.”

The film, written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, has Ranveer playing the role of a Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in gender equality. Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah play supporting roles.

It does not help that the reviews and word-of-mouth are not ideal. So it does not look like the film will have strong legs either. While most agree it tackles an important topic, the script does not have enough substance to make an engaging movie.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. She wrote, “The intentions in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ may have been noble, but the film comes off as a babble of characters flailing about in a plot which makes you grit your teeth. Imagine having a film which has a main character responsible for the death of several unborn children, without the deed leaving a discernible scar on his soul: he just tosses it out in a line, sheds a tear, and that’s the end of that.”

She added, “Finally, a character says out loud: yeh kya ho raha hai yahan? (Just what is going on here?). It comes not a second too soon.”