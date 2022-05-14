Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film fails to bring people to theaters

Ranveer Singh-led social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar opened in theaters on Friday. Though film trade analysts had predicted that the film would earn somewhere around Rs 5-6 crore on its first day, Jayeshbhai has failed to live up to the expectations. The film has received a dismal start at the ticket counters.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has earned between Rs 2.85 to 3.15 crore on its opening day. The film barely witnessed occupancy in cinema halls in the morning and afternoon shows. Even the evening shows couldn’t help balance things out.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around Singh’s character, the son of the village head who is under pressure from the family to produce a male heir. But he is determined to save his unborn girl child. It also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Shalini Pandey.

While predicting the film’s day one box office collection, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, “The only thing that can make or break Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the merit of the film. The audience has become very selective about what is worthy of their time and money when it comes to going to the theaters, and any movie which gives them these will be consumed.”

The film has received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 1.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “The intentions of this Ranveer Singh-Shalini Pandey film may have been noble, but it comes off as a babble of characters flailing about in a plot which makes you grit your teeth.”

Now, it remains to be seen if the Ranveer Singh film will recover on its first weekend or it will be written off as another Yash Raj Films’ failure.