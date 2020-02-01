Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan film earns Rs 3.24 crore

Jawaani Jaanemann box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan’s film does decent business. Jawaani Jaanemann box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan’s film does decent business.

Saif Ali Khan’s latest release Jawaani Jaaneman has started off its box office journey with decent numbers. The film has earned Rs 3.24 crore at the box office on opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*… Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros… Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total… Fri ₹ 3.24 cr. #India biz.”

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F in the lead role, the film revolves around Jazz aka Jasvinder Singh (played by Saif) a man-child who doesn’t want to take on life’s responsibilities until he comes face-to-face with his daughter whose existence he never knew about.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “Till the film focuses on Jazz and his pursuit of hedonism, it is fun. Jazz is fun. Saif Ali Khan who seems to have pulled himself out of a slump, is clearly having a blast, flaunting buffed tattooed biceps, and bunging Punjabi-isms into his patter: when asked who else lives in his apartment, his ‘main or mera swag’ makes us smile. His partner-in-crime, Chunky Panday’s nightclub-owner, is fun too (until he’s given a drippy scene to help Jazz mend his ways). Kubbra Sait’s crack hair-dresser Rhea, Jazz’s 2 am friend, is trope-y (just like all BFFs whose shoulder is meant to be leaned on), but she fills her part with real feeling. Mishra and Jalal fit right in too.”

She also praised newcomer Alaya, “Debutant Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi, makes up for it by her pleasingly sweet, limpid-eyed insistence on acceptance and, yes, that thing called love which never goes out of vogue. She works well with Saif Ali Khan, who is clearly having a moment: they look as if they could belong, off screen as well.”

The film also stars Tabu alongside Kubbra Sait, Kumud Mishra and Chunky Panday.

