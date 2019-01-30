January box office report: Simmba and Uri rule the roost

Rohit Shetty’s mass entertainer Simmba and military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, kept the cash registers ringing in January.

Simmba, a December 2018 release, raked in the moolah in the first month of 2019 too. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film opened with a Rs 20.72 crore collection, and by the end of its four-week successful run at the theaters, it minted Rs 239.59 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer became filmmaker Shetty’s eighth consecutive film to enter the 100 crore club and also his most successful film ever.

One of the key reasons for its success was the lack of strong competition at the box office. However, the film slowed down in its fifth weekend as Uri wave took over and its number of screens declined.

Uri, based on the Indian military’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan, had a slow start at the box office but it picked up steam. Opening with Rs 8.20 crore, the Aditya Dhar directorial became the first blockbuster of 2019 with a collection of Rs 160.23 crore so far.

Made on a budget of Rs 28 crore, the film crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore within five days and went on to reach the mark of Rs 100 crore in the next five days. It continues to maintain its grip on the audience.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations… Wreaks havoc at the BO… Weekend 2 [₹ 37.96] is higher than Weekend 1 [₹ 35.73 cr]…” He also mentioned that the film witnessed only a decline of 12.22% in comparison to Sanju’s 54.24%, Padmaavat’s 58.26% and Simmba’s 59.145. “#Uri has trended better in *Week 2* than #Sanju, #Padmaavat and #Simmba, the Top 3 grossers of 2018,” he tweeted.

The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, failed to pull the audience to the cinemas. The Anupam Kher starrer earned Rs 21.60 crore. Other biopics like Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray, have performed decently with a collection of Rs 47.65 crore and Rs 22.90 crore, respectively.

Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India, which was panned by critics, ended its run at the box office with only Rs 8.45 crore in its kitty. The other releases of the month, Govinda’s Rangeela Raja, Radhika Apte’s Bombairiya and Arshad Warsi’s Fraud Saiyaan earned less than a crore.