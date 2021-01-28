January 2021 box office: Master and Krack bring cheers to film industry

Ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, cinema halls have struggled hard to bring back the audience. Though theatres reopened in October, people have been reluctant to watch a movie on the silver screen. But Vijay’s Tamil release Master has brought some happiness to theatre owners and film exhibitors. Also, Ravi Teja’s Telugu police drama Krack has contributed significantly to the box office collection in the country.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar suggests Master has amassed a collection of over Rs 200 crore worldwide. He said, “Master and Krack are two films which have done phenomenally well primarily down south. Master has gone ahead and collected over Rs 200 crore globally. It got a huge jump on Republic Day holiday as well. Krack has also done well and has grossed almost Rs 60 crore in India.”

Master released in theatres on January 13. Master released in theatres on January 13.

Madam Chief Minister did not perform as per expectation. No Hindi releases performed well at the box office but down south people made a beeline for theatres,” Johar said.

Also read | Master review: A unique Vijay film

The release of Master led to a festival-like atmosphere. On the day of its release, Vijay fans queued up outside theatres as early as 5 am to catch their favourite star on the big screen.

Now, the success of Master is expected to encourage filmmakers to plan a theatrical release for their movies. “Master and Krack have made people sit up and take notice of their box office performance. Production work has resumed on many pending projects. So, by Holi, things would gear up, and we can expect some big releases by March,” Johar predicted.

But since Master is now up for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the film’s overall collection might get affected.