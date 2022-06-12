Janhit Mein Jaari box office collection Day 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha film is dead on arrival

While last month’s holdover Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rake in good bucks at the box office, the newer releases like last week’s Samrat Prithviraj and this week’s Janhit Mein Jaari are already scrambling for scraps.

After beginning its theatrical journey with Rs 0.43 crore, Janhit Mein Jaari churned up Rs 0.83 crore on the second day. Its total collection is Rs 1.25 crore. While the jump was an impressive 90.70 per cent, it is still not much. The figures are as per Bollywood Hungama.

Janhit Mein Jaari is a comedy drama directed by Jai Basantu Singh and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. The film follows a woman played by Bharuccha, who begins to sell condoms in a small town, located in Madhya Pradesh.

As per predictions, the film will have a lifetime collection under Rs 2 crore.

In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “What makes this film, at least its first half, such good fun is the writing. It’s light and funny, and the characters do their job well, as we see the Bollywood small town (clearly, Chanderi in MP is the new ‘It’ town) in throes of a ‘sasur-bahu’ saga. Manokamna’s parents’ home is dubbed Condom Niwas, the father-in-law goes blue in the face when he discovers the true nature of his ‘kamaau’ bahu’s (earning daughter-in-law) job, the husband is more a dutiful son than a supportive husband, and barbs fly thick and fast,” giving the film two and a half star rating.