Janhit Mein Jaari box office day 1: Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer’s shows cancelled, Rs 2 crore lifetime collection predicted

The Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari, a film about a woman who takes up the challenging job of selling condoms in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, released in theatres on June 10. While the film opened to mixed reviews, it has not been able to pull the audiences to cinema halls, and is poised to be one of the biggest flops of the year.

The film has taken a dismal opening at the box office across India. Early estimates suggest that the social comedy opened in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh on day one. The official numbers shared by the film’s team state that the movie attracted approximately 50,000 viewers into theatres on the first day. The worldwide collections stand at Rs 56.70 lakh (gross).

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film opened quite poorly across the nation, and just like Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj the week before, suffered the cancellation of multiple shows due to a poor footfall. Some shows reportedly attracted audiences in the single digits. Nushrratt’s film is also facing stiff competition from Jurassic World Dominion, which seems to be a favourite among moviegoers, and has made Rs 8 crore so far.

Trade experts predict that the opening weekend of Janhit Mein Jaari will be around a crore, with lifetime total under Rs 2 crore.

In her review of the film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “What makes this film, at least its first half, such good fun is the writing. It’s light and funny, and the characters do their job well, as we see the Bollywood small town (clearly, Chanderi in MP is the new ‘It’ town) in throes of a ‘sasur-bahu’ saga. Manokamna’s parents’ home is dubbed Condom Niwas, the father-in-law goes blue in the face when he discovers the true nature of his ‘kamaau bahu’s (earning daughter-in-law) job, the husband is more a dutiful son than a supportive husband, and barbs fly thick and fast,” giving the film two and a half star rating.