Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 2: Parineeti-Sidharth film struggling at ticket counters

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi started off in an insipid fashion. It grossed only Rs 3.15 crore despite there being an absence of big releases this week. The Prashant Singh directorial brings together Parineeti and Sidharth after 2014’s Hasee Toh Phasee.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Jabariya Jodi. He wrote, “#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Indianexpress.com earlier, “If you see, all other films are almost at the end of their run. There’s a fresh window for Jabariya Jodi to perform well. There is a positive inquisitiveness about the movie. It looks like a light comedy entertainer.”

“The earlier films that held their own at the ticket counters like The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Super 30 or Article 15 have done their business. Unless Jabariya Jodi is extremely bad, only then these movies will move ahead but I don’t think that will be the case,” he added.

He had predicted an opening of Rs 3-4 crore, and the film has managed to be on par with it. But the odds are not in its favour and the film needs a boost if it has to rake in a few bucks before the release of Mission Mangal and Batla House on August 15.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Jabariya Jodi only one star in her review. She wrote, “As the film goes along, confusion gets confounded. Is this a well-meaning social drama, a rom-com, or an actioner? First, there is the excuse of greedy dowry-seekers being given their just desserts when they are forced into these ‘jabariya shaadis’. So we get a lot of trying-too-hard-to-be-funny-but mostly-tasteless episodes of young and men and women being forced to cohabit, with the gang, made up of Bollywood’s idea of back-chatting hoods, handed out quirky lines for us to laugh at.”