Jabariya Jodi box office collection Day 1: Sidharth-Parineet film to have a moderate opening day

Jabariya Jodi is a romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film, helmed by Prashant Singh, was postponed quite a few times before releasing on Friday.

Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana and others play pivotal roles in the film.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Indianexpress.com earlier, “If you see, all other films are almost at the end of their run. There’s a fresh window for Jabariya Jodi to perform well. There is a positive inquisitiveness about the movie. It looks like a light comedy entertainer. The earlier films that held their own at the ticket counters like The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Super 30 or Article 15 have done their business. Unless Jabariya Jodi is extremely bad, only then these movies will move ahead but I don’t think that will be the case.”

Johar added that the film has good buzz and will likely do well since it is not affected by holdover releases. He also predicted that the box office collection of Jabariya Jodi on its first day would be around Rs 3-4 crore. “The film is a massy entertainer backed by Ekta Kapoor and the songs are on the top of music charts as well. The buzz is pretty much fine. I will peg the film somewhere around Rs 3-4 crore,” he said.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Jabariya Jodi only one star. Shubhra wrote, “Right from the start, you can see the clear and present problem. Malhotra is too polished for his rustic Bihari role. And Chopra, togged out in the most outlandish clothes Patna may have been witness too, seems to have got stuck in a rut of familiarity. The same pair had done a good job in 2014’s Hasee Toh Phasee: specificity was written into their characters, and both carried off their roles well. Here, they are paint on the wall.

She added, “As the film goes along, confusion gets confounded. Is this a well-meaning social drama, a rom-com, or an actioner? First, there is the excuse of greedy dowry-seekers being given their just desserts when they are forced into these ‘jabariya shaadis’. So we get a lot of trying-too-hard-to-be-funny-but mostly-tasteless episodes of young and men and women being forced to cohabit, with the gang, made up of Bollywood’s idea of back-chatting hoods, handed out quirky lines for us to laugh at.”