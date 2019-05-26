India’s Most Wanted box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor film needs strong word-of-mouth to survive

Arjun Kapoor’s spy thriller India’s Most Wanted had an average start at the box office. It was projected to be the leader among the two Bollywood releases this week (the other being Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi), but it proved to be the worst performer on the first day at least.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#IndiasMostWanted struggles… Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show… Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz.”

India’s Most Wanted is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

The film has received an average critical reception. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it two stars.

She wrote, “The pace is lifted by the incessant background music: often, there’s more excitement in the music than in the action, which keeps stuttering. The director’s love for slo-mos and close-ups shows up again, and slows things down. Why not keep it all chop-chop?

“And though Kapoor comes up with another earnest performance, you wish he had more than one note to play with. If he were just one of the guys, you wouldn’t mind so much, but because he is the hero, the spotlight is on him. Good thing there’s no romantic thread created just for him, though. Bollywood needs to figure this one out: how do you create a true level-playing ensemble when the movie is being fronted by a hero?” she added.

India’s Most Wanted needs strong growth on the weekend to sustain itself.