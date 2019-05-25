India’s Most Wanted box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor starrer looks at a modest start

Arjun Kapoor’s action thriller India’s Most Wanted is looking for a modest start to its box office journey. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who debuted with Rajeev Khandelwal starrer Aamir in 2008.

India’s Most Wanted faces competition from PM Narendra Modi, a biopic that stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com. “India’s Most Wanted is leading the way between the two releases of the week. Rajkumar Gupta is a fantastic director. He has done Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Raid and all of them have been talked about at the box office. India’s Most Wanted is treading a similar path. It’s an intellectual thriller and an intense drama. The intrigue element is quite good for the film. Arjun Kapoor also has a good fan following, so I expect a decent start for the film at the box office.”

India’s Most Wanted releases on 1500-2000 screens, which puts it in the moderate segment.

Girish Johar added, “Indian audience does want to see what has happened in the history of the country. Also, they are promoting it saying the film is based on true events, so that gives it more credibility. The trailer has also intrigued the moviegoers and how the promotions have come out, it looks like a definite watch to me. I peg its day one collection at Rs 3 crore and on the basis of the weekend and evening shows, it might grow further.”

Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of an intelligence officer Prabhat Kumar in the film, talked to indianexpress.com about taking up the role, “It comes with a lot of complexities, because I’ll be honest, I have never done it before. You have to rely on a lot of research, then meeting people, making it believable to yourself. Especially this character, because this is an extension of our regular working class people and you have to blend with the crowd.”

“I know they are intelligence officers (but) when you meet them, you realize their specialty is they behave like common men. It is also the mindset. There is a psychological shift that you take. And there is a social skill that they develop to handle all difficult situations. So, it is real, therefore it is complex, and you want to do justice to it,” he added.