India’s Most Wanted box office prediction: Arjun Kapoor’s spy thriller to earn Rs 3 crore on Day 1

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming release India’s Most Wanted has been receiving good reviews from the film fraternity. The spy thriller is being appreciated for its powerful script and impactful performances. Film trade analyst Girish Johar also believes the movie has the potential to lead the way at the box office this week despite its clash with Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi.

He said, “India’s Most Wanted is leading the way between the two releases of the week. Rajkumar Gupta is a fantastic director. He has done Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Raid and all of them have been talked about at the box office. India’s Most Wanted is treading a similar path. It’s an intellectual thriller and an intense drama. The intrigue element is quite good for the film. Arjun Kapoor also has a good fan following, so I expect a decent start for the film at the box office.”

Releasing in around 1500-2000 screens, the Rajkumar Gupta is directorial is expected to have a decent start at the ticket counters. Predicting the day one box office collection of the movie, Johar added, “Indian audience does want to see what has happened in the history of the country. Also, they are promoting it saying the film is based on true events, so that gives it more credibility. The trailer has also intrigued the moviegoers and how the promotions have come out, it looks like a definite watch to me. I peg its day one collection at Rs 3 crore and on the basis of the weekend and evening shows, it might grow further.”

The trailer of the film showed Arjun Kapoor playing an Indian officer who is searching for a terrorist with his four companions and refuses to take any help from the government or the army. The terrorist being talked here is the one who is responsible for 52 blasts between the years 2007 and 2013, killing 433 people and injuring 810 others.

India’s Most Wanted also stars Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Santilal Mukherjee, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia.