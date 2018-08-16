Box office report: Independence Day releases

The filmmakers, in the past too, have eyed the festive weekend to ensure a good business for their films. The filmmakers, in the past too, have eyed the festive weekend to ensure a good business for their films.

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s sports drama Gold and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate released their films in the middle of the week to cash in on the national holiday of Independence Day. But these are not the only Bollywood films which have vied for the festive holiday to maximise their profit. Filmmakers, in the past too, have eyed the festive weekend to ensure a good business for their films. Apart from the elements like screen count and a film’s marketing, the release date has become an important factor to determine a film’s performance at the box office.

Trade Analyst Girish Johar says, “Holidays definitely benefits films. They give a boost to the performance of the film in the initial days. It is only after a day or two that reviews and the word of mouth start to influence the audience’s decision to watch a film or not.”

Here is a look back at the box office collection of Independence Day releases in the last decade:

1. Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017): Rs 134.22 crore

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular campaign to promote cleanliness and eradication of open defecation, Shree Narayan Singh directorial Toilet Ek Prem Katha released on Independence Day weekend last year. After receiving rave reviews from critics and appealing to a larger section of the population due to its content, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer earned Rs 134.22 crore in the domestic market.

2. Rustom (2016): Rs 127.49 crore

One of Akshay Kumar’s Independence Day releases, crime thriller Rustom was a story of a naval officer who is tried in the court of law for killing his wife’s lover. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie had Akshay as Parsi Navy Officer Commander Rustom Pavri and Ileana D’Cruz essayed the role of his wife. It was said that the film was inspired from the infamous 1959 case of KM Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra that changed the face of the Indian judicial system. The courtroom drama became one of the highest grossing films of 2016 with a collection of Rs 127.49 crore. It entered the coveted 100-crore club in just nine days.

3. Mohenjo Daro (2016): Rs 58 crore

The epic adventure love story featuring Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde faced a box office clash with Rustom. The biggest trouble with the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was that it failed to recover even half of its cost from the domestic collections. Made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore, in India, it collected a meagre amount of Rs 58 crore.

4. Brothers (2015): Rs 82.47 crore

Packed with an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff among others, Dharma Productions’ Brothers did good business at the ticket counters. The film which exploited Akshay’s martial art skills and had Jacqueline in her elements raked in Rs 82.47 crore. The film had a massive opening with a collection of Rs 15.20 crore but failed to pass the test of time and witnessed a major drop in its earnings over the weekend itself.

5. Singham Returns (2014): Rs 140.62 crore

Coming from the Rohit Shetty’s brand of films, Singham Returns had all the ingredients (high-octane action, drama and a superstar) of a Bollywood blockbuster. Second in the Singham franchise, Singham Returns had Ajay Devgn in the role of an honest police officer and Kareena Kapoor played the female lead. Like it’s predecessor, this one too broke records and earned Rs 32.09 crore on the first day. The film did an excellent business of Rs 140.62 crore at the domestic market.

The Independence Day release Singham Returns crossed Rs 50 crore mark within two days of its release. The Independence Day release Singham Returns crossed Rs 50 crore mark within two days of its release.

6. Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Rs 198.78 crore

The release of Salman Khan’s action thriller Ek Tha Tiger was perfectly timed. The makers maximised their profit by releasing it on Independence Day which also happened to be the festival of Eid. On day one, the film earned Rs 32.93 crore, followed by an impressive first weekend collection of Rs 100.16 crore. Salman’s act of a RAW agent opposite Katrina Kaif took everyone by surprise and the film ended up with Rs 198.78 crore in its kitty.

7. Aarakshan (2011): Rs 40.04 crore

Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone made for a stellar cast in Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan. The film highlighted the ills associated with the caste and reservation in higher education system in India. Against the expectations of trade analysts, the film, despite being an Independence Day release, failed to perform at the ticket counters. It failed to connect with the audience and had to settle with a meagre collection of Rs 40.04 crore.

8. Peepli Live (2010): Rs 30.41 crore

Aamir Khan’s production Peepli Live was India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2015. The film might not have become a commercial hit but was appreciated by critics. It was a story of a landless farmer Natha who decides to commit suicide to help his family qualify for government compensation scheme. After the first weekend’s Rs 16 crore, the film managed to earn a total amount of Rs 30.41 crore.

Peepli Live was based on a script written by journalist-turned-filmmaker Anusha Rizvi. Peepli Live was based on a script written by journalist-turned-filmmaker Anusha Rizvi.

9. Kaminey (2009): Rs 41 crore

Cashing on the holiday weekend, Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller Kaminey starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra earned Rs 41 crore during its run time in the theaters. Though the film didn’t release in Mumbai and Pune because of the swine-flu threat, it managed to have an impressive opening in the rest of the country. The first-weekend collection of the film was Rs 16.5 crore.

10. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008): Rs. 36 crore

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s first film together Bachna Ae Haseeno released on Independence Day in the year 2008. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the romantic drama also starred Minissha Lamba and Bipasha Basu. It minted Rs 36 crore.

11. Chak De India (2007): Rs 66 crore

Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India. Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India.

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Chak De, India is by far the most authentic, meticulously researched sports movie India has made. It is a movie which goes about its purpose seriously: to show how a beloved sport, having fallen into the clutches of opportunists and bagmen, and petty, greedy, self-serving Dilli babus, can be rescued, with vision and determination.” With such critical acclaim and love of the audience, Chak De India went on to become the highest grosser of 2007 with a collection of Rs 66 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd