Housefull 4 box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film stays steady

The multi-starrer Bollywood comedy film Housefull 4 was steady on the second day of its box office. It collected Rs 18.81 crore to take its total gross to Rs 37.89 crore. It had opened with Rs 19.08 crore.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and has Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda as the main cast.

Previously, Sajid Khan was supposed to direct Housefull 4 but he was replaced by Farhad Samji due to accusations of sexual misconduct in the #MeTooIndia movement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posed the box office collection of Housefull 4 on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2… Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few… Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin… Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total… Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4.”

Housefull 4 is the fourth iteration in the Housefull franchise. The film released alongside Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made in China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta writes in her review of the film, “Akshay, who is here for the fourth time round, plays a bald fellow, whose shining pate is the favourite landing spot for pigeon s–t. Riteish, who has been around for as long, is a ‘nachaniya’. Chunky Pandey is back again too, babbling about Akhri pasta and `rasta’. Bobby Deol shows up to basically because someone wanted him to remind us of Dharmendra in a skirt. And there’s Ranjeet whose only job is to leer and grunt and stare at female chests.”