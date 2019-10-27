Housefull 4 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar comic caper off to a good start

Housefull 4 starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and others has got a double-digit opening at the ticket counters. The comic caper has earned Rs 18.85 crore on its first day at the theaters.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Housefull 4 on Twitter. He wrote, “#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1… Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities… Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls… Fri ₹ 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4”

Along with Housefull 4, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh had also hit the screens. But with cinemagoers busy with pre-Diwali festivities, both the films didn’t fare well at the box office. However, like Housefull 4, they are also expected to grow from Monday onwards, after people are done with Diwali celebrations.

Girish Johar while predicting the box office collection of the three films, suggested, “It is a pre-Diwali release for all the three films when everyone would be busy with pre-Diwali festivities. So, I think, after a decent start on Friday, their business will pick up from Monday onwards since it’s after Diwali that people get free and get time to watch movies.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 hasn’t impressed the film critics. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, has written, “Akshay, who is here for the fourth time round, plays a bald fellow, whose shining pate is the favourite landing spot for pigeon s–t. Riteish, who has been around for as long, is a ‘nachaniya’. Chunky Pandey is back again too, babbling about Akhri pasta and `rasta’. Bobby Deol shows up to basically because someone wanted him to remind us of Dharmendra in a skirt. And there’s Ranjeet whose only job is to leer and grunt and stare at female chests.”