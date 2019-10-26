Housefull 4 box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer to rule the Diwali weekend

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Housefull 4 is tracking for a huge opening and is expected to rule the Diwali weekend. It should earn Rs 18-20 crore on the first day. The Farhad Samji directorial is the fourth iteration in the Housefull franchise that began with Housefull in 2010.

Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda also star in the film.

Previously, Sajid Khan was supposed to direct it, but was replaced by Farhad Samji due to accusations of sexual misconduct in the #MeTooIndia movement.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com earlier, “Housefull 4 is the biggest release of Diwali. Everyone would want to have joyous family time around the festival and the Akshay Kumar starrer perfectly gels with their current mood. The buzz is also good and they have gone all out to promote the film. So, it all looks positive for Housefull 4. The film has ticked all the right boxes.”

Housefull 4 faces competition from concurrently releasing Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, though it is unlikely those two films put a dent into its earnings.

Johar added, “It is a pre-Diwali release for all the three films when everyone would be busy with pre-Diwali festivities. So, I think, after a decent start on Friday, their business will pick up from Monday onwards since it’s after Diwali that people get free and get time to watch movie.”