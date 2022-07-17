scorecardresearch
HIT The First Case box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao film underperforms despite upswing, earns Rs 3.36 cr

HIT The First Case box office collection Day 2: The Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer had a damp start upon its release on July 15.

July 17, 2022 12:51:05 pm
rajkummar rao film hit the first caseRajkummar Rao plays a cop in HIT: The First Case.

HIT – The First Case is struggling at the box office, despite picking up pace on its second day. The Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer had a sad start upon its release on July 15, and failed to leave a mark on its opening day.

HIT – The First Case collected a meagre Rs 1.35 crore on its first day. The movie, however, witnessed a 48.88 per cent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 2.01 crore, taking the total so far to Rs 3.36 crore. Sunday will decide the fate of the movie, as its upcoming week will depend on its Day 3 performance.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers on Twitter. He wrote, “#HIT: #TheFirstCase witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [growth: 48.88%], although the 2-day total remains low… Biz needs to accelerate on Day 3 as well… Multiplexes continue to be its key contributors… Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 3.36 cr. #India biz.”

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, follows the story of a cop Vikram Jaisingh (Rajkummarr Rao), who is on the trail of a missing woman while he struggles with mental health issues. HIT is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film of the same name and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

Also read |Rajkummar Rao confesses he’s done films he ‘shouldn’t have done’: ‘You come to know on the second or third day of shoot’

Rajkummar Rao had earlier told PTI, “There are some scenes which are very intense in nature. So, that used to take some time to get out of it. It was not an easy film or an easy character to portray. But that’s what I enjoy when challenges are thrown at me. I get nervous and scared and that’s when I push myself. It was such a wonderfully etched-out character. It was something I hadn’t done earlier.”

