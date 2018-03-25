Hichki box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji film earns Rs 15.35 cr on opening weekend

Hichki box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji returns to films after a gap of four years. Hichki box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji returns to films after a gap of four years.

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki, produced by Yash Raj Films, has recorded an impressive first-weekend collection with Rs 15.35 crore at the box office. The film with an important social message had an outstanding buzz through the weekend. On Sunday, it recorded a business of Rs 6.70 crore.

Despite the film receiving only decent reviews from critics, looks like a good word of mouth promotion has worked in favour of the film. Earlier, film and trade analyst Girish Johar predicted that the weekend collection could land up somewhere around Rs 14-15 crore.

In Hichki, Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Yash Raj Films’ Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

It’s a joyous weekend for #Hichki… Biz continues to multiply… Sun *early estimates* ₹ 6.75 cr… 3-day total: approx ₹ 15.40 cr… Can go higher when final numbers come tomorrow… Good content triumphs! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics… While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [₹ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

He also shared that the Hichki’s makers have already recovered the entire investment made by the producers via non-theatrical platforms. He wrote, “What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics… While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [₹ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music].”

Other films experiencing a good run at the theatres currently are Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

