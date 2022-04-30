scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Heropanti 2 box office collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff film opens with a promising numbers

Heropanti 2 box office collection Day 1: This Tiger Shroff-starrer has overtaken Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 30, 2022 12:32:12 pm
Heropanti 2 box office, Heropanti 2 box office day 1Heropanti 2 box office collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff film is off to an average opening.

Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 had a strong opening at the box office with a collection in the range of Rs 6.25-6.50 crore, per Box Office India. The film’s performance can be attributed to the holdover KGF Chapter 2, which is still dominated the ticket sales even though it has been a fortnight since its release.

Heropanti was earlier expected to earn somewhere around Rs 8-9 crore. Its competitor Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 reportedly earned Rs 3 crore on opening day, as per Box Office India.

Also Read |Heropanti 2 movie review: Even Tiger Shroff can’t leapfrog over this worn, moth-eaten storyline

The Ahmed Khan directorial is the sequel to Shroff’s debut film, 2014’s Heropanti. While the original starred Kriti Sanon as the female lead, the sequel has Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the primary antagonist of the movie. Sanon also makes a special appearance in the “Whistle Baja 2.0” song.

Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said that Heropanti 2 will outperform the concurrent release, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. “Between the two, Heropanti 2 will get a slightly bigger opening for the simple reason that it caters to a mass audience, while Runway 34 feels slightly urban, which will be appealing to the audience at multiplexes. However, the presence of superstars like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan will give it a wider reach,” Rathi told indianexpress.com.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a single star. She criticised the film’s hackneyed storyline. “…not even the super-agile Tiger can leapfrog over a worn, moth-eaten storyline which involves one number loving mother (Amrita Singh), mandatory romantic interest, Inaya (Tara Sutaria), and the extremely evil Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and his multi-national, multi-racial cohorts,” wrote Shubhra.

