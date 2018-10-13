Helicopter Eela box office collection Day 1: The Kajol film to lead the pack

Helicopter Eela box office collection Day 1: This Kajol film should lead this week.

This week is fairly busy in terms of films being released. Helicopter Eela is probably the biggest Bollywood film this week. Helmed by Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar, the movie stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen. The film is a dramedy that focuses on the relationship between a mother (Kajol) and her son (Sen). She is like a boss who micromanages her employee. The employee in this case is her own son.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Helicopter Eela should have a good start as it is being led by Kajol who has a huge fan base. Also, the trailer of the film is impressive and has got a positive response from the viewers. With a decent buzz around it, the film might mint Rs 2.5 crore on the first day of its release. It can even earn Rs 3.5 crore, but it will depend on the competition releases and on the word of mouth.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. She wrote, “That Kajol is capable of single-handedly lifting a movie, and lighting up the screen, is another. But Helicopter Eela is so saddled with banal story-telling, stretched sub-plots and exaggerated performances, including and especially from the lead actress, that it never really takes off.”

