Helicopter Eela box office prediction: Kajol and Riddhi Sen film to earn Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1

Helicopter Eela box office prediction: Kajol starrer to lead the box office this weekend.

This Friday, Bollywood offers films from varied genres. Family drama Helicopter Eeela, mystery-thriller Tumbbad, romantic drama Jalebi and comedy film Fryday have hit the theaters. And, going by the word of trade pundits, it is Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela which is expected to lead the box office. Govinda and Varun Sharma’s Fryday will most likely follow suit.

Trade analyst Girish Johar says, “Helicopter Eela should have a good start as it is being led by Kajol who has a huge fan base. Also, the trailer of the film is impressive and has got a positive response from the viewers. With a decent buzz around it, the film might mint Rs 2.5 crore on the first day of its release. It can even earn Rs 3.5 crore, but it will depend on the competition releases and on the word of mouth.”

For the other releases of the week including Fryday, Jalebi and Tumbbad, Johar predicts a collection of less than a crore on their opening day. “It will be a tough battle at the box office this week since the audience for Andhadhun, Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad and Fryday are almost the same,” he asserts. Adding to it, he says, “Govinda is a charmer and Varun Sharma with his character of Choocha has also won hearts. So, Fryday can lead after Helicopter Eela. Also, its chances of earning at the box office are more because comedy films attract family audiences.”

Last week’s release Andhadhun has surprised cinephiles and the Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer is still attracting people to the theaters. So, with four Bollywood releases and two Hollywood films, A Star Is Born and First Man hitting the theaters today, it will be interesting to see if Andhadhun will still maintain its top position at the box office.

