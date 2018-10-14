Helicopter Eela box office collection Day 2: Will Kajol film rake in the moolah?

Helicopter Eela box office collection Day 2: Kajol film is struggling at the box office.

Helicopter Eela, starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen, hit screens on October 12. Despite releasing in a week crowded by many Bollywood and Hollywood releases, the Pradeep Sarkar directorial has so far earned Rs 60 lakh so far.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “Helicopter Eela should have a good start as it is being led by Kajol who has a huge fan base. Also, the trailer of the film is impressive and has got a positive response from the viewers. With a decent buzz around it, the film might mint Rs 2.5 crore on the first day of its release. It can even earn Rs 3.5 crore, but it will depend on the competition releases and on the word of mouth.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. She wrote, “That Kajol is capable of single-handedly lifting a movie, and lighting up the screen, is another. But Helicopter Eela is so saddled with banal story-telling, stretched sub-plots and exaggerated performances, including and especially from the lead actress, that it never really takes off.”

Arrayed against Helicopter Eela are movies like horror-fantasy Tumbbad, Jalebi and Fryday and also Hollywood movies like First Man and A Star is Born.

