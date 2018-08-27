Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha’s film struggles

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha starrer will need to up its game. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha starrer will need to up its game.

After a disappointing opening day, the Sonakshi Sinha starrer picked up on the second day and earned Rs 4.03 crore to take the total haul to Rs 6.73 crore. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, also starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill, is the sequel to 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi on Twitter. He wrote, “#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi shows HEALTHY GROWTH on Sat… Sun is expected to be better… Opening weekend biz is expected to be in the same range as the first part [#HappyBhagJayegi had collected ₹ 10.71 cr]… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 6.73 cr. India biz.”

Happy Bhag Jayegi received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars and said, “The smartest thing you can do with a caper like this, when you are trying to stuff in all kinds of improbable things, is to keep it brisk and pacy. It is two hours and some, but feels much longer. And most of that is down to Sinha. She gets top billing but there’s no sparkle in her performance. The film has just a few places where you crack a smile, especially when you see Jassi Gill as the Chinese-speaking ‘desi’ trying to help his country-folk out. He is about the only tolerable thing in this enterprise.”

Director Mudassar Aziz had earlier spoken about the film to indianexpress.com. He said, “It is about mistaken identity and the confusion created by it. The first part was only about Diana’s Happy fighting for love and landing up in Pakistan but in this one, Sonakshi is mistaken to be Happy (Diana) in China. The confusion creates humour. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting the film. I hope audience enjoys watching it too.”

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi should earn more bucks on Sunday, but grabbing attention post-weekend might be difficult since this film is not enjoying as good a word-of-mouth publicity as its prequel.

