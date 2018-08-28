Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 4: Sonakshi Sinha starrer finally picks up pace

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection day 4: The Sonakshi Sinha starrer has pulled up its socks. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection day 4: The Sonakshi Sinha starrer has pulled up its socks.

Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi released to a lukewarm response on Friday. The film had opened to a below average Rs 2.70 crore, however, it looks like the movie has picked up pace following the release day. The dramedy earned Rs 5.05 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 11.78 crore.

The film released alongside director Anil Sharma’s poorly received Genius. While Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has pulled up its socks, it remains to be seen if the post-release magic will continue for long. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a negative review to the movie, calling out its writing.

“The sequel tries for the same mix of muddled-headed but large-hearted Punjabis, crooked Chinese, a song or two, and a series of sequences which are meant to be funny but are mostly flat and dull. The new Happy lands in Shanghai only to discover some goons after her. The original Happy is floating around too, along with the love of her life (Fazal). Happy Number Two is on a mission, her backstory involving a heart-broken father, and a fiancé on the lam. Her present slings her towards black-suited slant-eyed characters with guns, and a hare-brained plot which never takes off, barring the few odd moments. New entrants Denzil Smith and Jason Tham, show up as ‘Chini’ baddies, and get a lot of screen time. Familiar hands from the previous film, Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra, reprise their Bagga-Afridi ‘jodi’, but even these stalwarts can’t do much to lift the film,” a section of her review read.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Jassie Gill, Ali Fazal in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd