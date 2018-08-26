Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 2: Sonakshi Sinha film is off to a slow start

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 2: This Sonakshi Sinha film had a lukewarm opening day Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 2: This Sonakshi Sinha film had a lukewarm opening day

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi had a lukewarm opening at the box office. The film, a sequel to 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, earned Rs 2.70 crore on day 1. The Mudassar Aziz directorial also stars Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra and Jassi Gill.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He said, “#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi has a slow start on Day 1… Fared better in North… Needs to witness substantial growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark… Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz… First part had collected ₹ 2.32 cr on Day 1.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave an average review to the film. In her 2.5 star review, she wrote, “The smartest thing you can do with a caper like this, when you are trying to stuff in all kinds of improbable things, is to keep it brisk and pacy. It is two hours and some, but feels much longer. And most of that is down to Sinha. She gets top billing but there’s no sparkle in her performance. The film has just a few places where you crack a smile, especially when you see Jassi Gill as the Chinese-speaking ‘desi’ trying to help his country-folk out. He is about the only tolerable thing in this enterprise.”

Director Mudassar Aziz had earlier spoken about Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi to indianexpress.com. He had said, “It is about mistaken identity and the confusion created by it. The first part was only about Diana’s Happy fighting for love and landing up in Pakistan but in this one, Sonakshi is mistaken to be Happy (Diana) in China. The confusion creates humour. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting the film. I hope audience enjoys watching it too.”

