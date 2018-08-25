Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha film earns Rs 2.70 crore

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha film is the sequel to 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha film is the sequel to 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi had a slow start at the box office. The Sonakshi Sinha starrer earned only Rs 2.70 crore. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the sequel to 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures, saying, “#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi has a slow start on Day 1… Fared better in North… Needs to witness substantial growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark… Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz… First part had collected ₹ 2.32 cr on Day 1.”

Director Mudassar Aziz had earlier spoken about the film to indianexpress.com and said, “It is about mistaken identity and the confusion created by it. The first part was only about Diana’s Happy fighting for love and landing up in Pakistan but in this one, Sonakshi is mistaken to be Happy (Diana) in China. The confusion creates humour. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting the film. I hope audience enjoys watching it too.”

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has received largely negative reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta was particularly down on Sonakshi’s performance. She wrote, “The smartest thing you can do with a caper like this, when you are trying to stuff in all kinds of improbable things, is to keep it brisk and pacy. It is two hours and some, but feels much longer. And most of that is down to Sinha. She gets top billing but there’s no sparkle in her performance. The film has just a few places where you crack a smile, especially when you see Jassi Gill as the Chinese-speaking ‘desi’ trying to help his country-folk out. He is about the only tolerable thing in this enterprise.”

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi has a slow start on Day 1… Fared better in North… Needs to witness substantial growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark… Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz… First part had collected ₹ 2.32 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2018

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’s middling performance may be attributed to holdovers like Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, both of which are still doing well at the box office.

