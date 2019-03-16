Hamid box office collection Day 1: The Rasika Dugal film is winning hearts

Hamid, starring Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi in major roles, opened to good reviews on Friday. The Aijaz Khan directorial seems to be doing better than its competition this week – Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Milan Talkies and Photograph.

Hamid is the story of an 8-year-old boy, who believes that 786 is God’s number and hence, calls him by dialing this number. He wants to speak with his father, who his mother tells him, has gone to Allah.

The film is getting rave reviews for its emotional connect.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta called Hamid “a lovely, heartfelt film”. Giving it four stars, she wrote in her review, “To portray a sharply polarized place like Kashmir is not the easiest thing, because in the interest of showing all sides of an argument, a filmmaker can get hopelessly tangled in too many webs. The film, based on a play, Phone No 786 by Mohammed Amin Bhat, shows us walls plastered with slogans of ‘azaadi’, the stone-pelters, many of whom are not much older than Hamid, as well as those whose interests lie over the border, on the side of the terrorists. You can see that the film chooses not go deeper into any of these issues because what it primarily wants to do is to make a case for the ordinary people who live there, people who want to live a life of dignity and peace.”

She also added, “Hamid eschews complexity for simplicity, for the right reasons. Eight-year-olds can be God’s messengers: Bhagwaan ke asli bhakt, Allah ke bande. Yes, they can.”