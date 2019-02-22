Gully Boy box office collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh film inching towards Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is minting money at the ticket counters. The Zoya Akhtar directorial which now enters its second week, has already collected Rs 95.20 crore at the box office, and is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore club. The positive reviews from both critics and audience alike has only ensured that the film remains rock solid at the theaters.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the film’s collections day-wise. Opening at Rs 19.40 crore, the movie kept its pace throughout the week. Its real test will be when Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor film Total Dhamaal releases this weekend. Whether or not Gully Boy will manage to maintain a stronghold is yet to be seen.

Gully Boy, which released on February 14, also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Inspired from the life of rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy revolves around the underground rapping scene in Mumbai.

Zoya Akhtar had told indianexpress.com why it was the right time to tell the story about street rappers in India. “I think the scene is palpable right now. It is emerging. I think it was on the brink when I caught on to the underground scene. It was getting bigger. From the time I started, which was 2014-15 to now, it has blown up. I mean Divine and Naezy are big stars. So, I think I just lucked out. I was just at the right place at the right time,” she shared.