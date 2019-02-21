Gully Boy box office collection Day 7: There’s no stopping Zoya Akhtar’s film

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy is unstoppable at the box office, largely thanks to good word-of-mouth promotion. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 89.15 crore, and it is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday revealed the film is doing well overseas. He wrote on Twitter, “#GullyBoy is having an incredible run #Overseas… Has crossed $ 3 million in USA+Canada, while #Overseas total till Tue [19 Feb 2019] is approx $ 6 million [₹ 42.70 cr]… Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 3 mn. UAE+GCC: $ 1.231 mn. UK: $ 430k. Australia: A$ 542k”

Gully Boy opened to good reviews as well. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave 3.5 stars to the film.

In her review, she mentioned, “This is a film to enjoy, both in the seeing, and in the hearing: the soundtrack and the ‘songs’ leap off the screen. In today’s India, to bring a Murad and Safeena, their Muslim-ness a matter-of-fact statement, into centre-stage, to give traction to those who live on the wrong side of the tracks, is an act of bravery.”

Advertising

The cast’s contemporaries had kind words to say as well. Karan Johar recently shared how he is impressed with the film and the perfect casting. Yesterday, Katrina Kaif showered praise on the film. She wrote on Instagram, “My dearest Zoya Akhtar your time is here and how, you are such a leader and visionary, so fearless and always forging a new path. Ranveer Singh al heart and soul, what craft RESPECT. Alia Bhatt you light up the screen, words fall short to describe you. Siddhant Chaturvedi just phenomenal unforgettable performance, and the entire cast are just outstanding.”