Gully Boy box office collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh film continues to shine

Gully Boy had an impressive beginning to its second week. The film earned Rs 8.65 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 81.10 crore.

With Rs 81.10 crore, Zoya Akhtar’s film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dil Dhadakne Do which stands at Rs 76.88 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted that within a few days, Gully Boy will also cross Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s lifetime box office collection, which is Rs 90.27 crore.

Since its release, Gully Boy has been garnering rave reviews from critics and celebrities. Karan Johar recently expressed his feelings after watching the film.

He wrote on Instagram, “When passion supersedes grass root realities…when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams….when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression….when you tell a story that has all this and more….that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician….she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade… @ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character….he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own! @siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya……you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie three and a half stars in her review. She wrote, “Gully Boy is the story of a young man breaking free through street rap. Zoya Akhtar, working off a script she has written with Reema Kagti, stuffed with pulsating dialogue by Vijay Maurya and four young rappers, takes this one-line premise and runs with it, and gives us a film which shines a light on those who have, over the years, been made invisible in mainstream Bollywood: the minorities, the underclass, the dispossessed, people who have no access to the fancy arcades of wealthy India.”