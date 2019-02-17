Gully Boy box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh starrer hits the right notes

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is doing astounding business at the box office. On Friday, which was a working day, the film earned Rs 13.10 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 32.50 crore. It kicked off its theatrical run with Rs 19.40 crore.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2… Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]… Strong *extended* weekend on cards… Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: ₹ 32.50 cr. India biz.”

On Saturday and Sunday, the film should pick up considerably since it is the weekend and Gully Boy has generated strong word-of-mouth promotion. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is written by Akhtar herself and Reema Kagti. Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz appear in supporting roles.

Gully Boy first premiered at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. It is a musical drama loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The two rappers have also written songs, given music and sung for the film.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie three-and-a-half stars. She concluded in her review of Gully Boy, “But, ultimately, this is a film to enjoy, both in the seeing, and in the hearing: the soundtrack and the ‘songs’ leap off the screen.”

Advertising

She added, “In today’s India, to bring a Murad and Safeena, their Muslim-ness a matter-of-fact statement, into centre-stage, to give traction to those who live on the wrong side of the tracks, is an act of bravery. I’ll take them any day over an overused Raj-and-Raveena. ‘Inka time aa gaya’. Rap along.