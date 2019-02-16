Gully Boy box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh starrer is making the right kind of noise

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is off to a great start. It earned Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day and is expected to perform well during the weekend as well.

The fact that the movie released on Valentine’s Day is said to have helped the film’s case. Trade expert Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com that the musical drama will mint around Rs 15 crore on the first day. However, the film crossed expectations by earning the money it did.

Gully Boy is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai’s underground rappers Naezy The Baa and Divine. Gully Boy has been directed by Zoya Akhtar with a screenplay by Reema Kagti and the filmmaker herself.

Not only has the movie achieved box office success, but has also managed to win hearts of critics as well. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie three-and-a-half stars and called it an enjoyable experience.

“Ultimately, this is a film to enjoy, both in the seeing, and in the hearing: the soundtrack and the ‘songs’ leap off the screen. In today’s India, to bring a Murad and Safeena, their Muslim-ness a matter-of-fact statement, into centre-stage, to give traction to those who live on the wrong side of the tracks, is an act of bravery,” read a section of her review.

With no competition in sight, the Zoya Akhtar directorial is expected to have a smooth run at the box office.