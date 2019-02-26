Gully Boy box office collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh starrer stays strong

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy has been declared a blockbuster. It has so far earned Rs 118.35 crore and its second weekend figures stand at Rs 7.05 crore (Saturday) and Rs 7.10 crore (Sunday). The Zoya Akhtar directorial now enters its third week. Whether or not the new releases will slow down its collections is yet to be seen.

Advertising

Gully Boy opened to great reviews on February 14, and continues to receive accolades from all quarters. Loosely based on the life of rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy revolves around the underground rapping scene in Mumbai.

Zoya Akhtar recently shared with indianexpress.com, why it was the right time to tell the story about street rappers in India.

“I think the scene is palpable right now. It is emerging. I think it was on the brink when I caught on to the underground scene. It was getting bigger. From the time I started, which was 2014-15 to now, it has blown up. I mean Divine and Naezy are big stars. So, I think I just lucked out. I was just at the right place at the right time,” she said.