Toggle Menu
Gully Boy box office collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh starrer stays stronghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/gully-boy-box-office-collection-day-12-ranveer-singh-zoya-akhtar-alia-bhatt-5600254/

Gully Boy box office collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh starrer stays strong

Gully Boy box office collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh film continues to mint money. The film has so far amassed Rs 118. 35 crore.

Gully Boy box office collection day 12 ranveer singh
Gully Box box office collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh starrer continues to perform at the box office.

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy has been declared a blockbuster. It has so far earned Rs 118.35 crore and its second weekend figures stand at Rs 7.05 crore (Saturday) and Rs 7.10 crore (Sunday). The Zoya Akhtar directorial now enters its third week. Whether or not the new releases will slow down its collections is yet to be seen.

Gully Boy opened to great reviews on February 14, and continues to receive accolades from all quarters. Loosely based on the life of rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy revolves around the underground rapping scene in Mumbai.

Zoya Akhtar recently shared with indianexpress.com, why it was the right time to tell the story about street rappers in India.

“I think the scene is palpable right now. It is emerging. I think it was on the brink when I caught on to the underground scene. It was getting bigger. From the time I started, which was 2014-15 to now, it has blown up. I mean Divine and Naezy are big stars. So, I think I just lucked out. I was just at the right place at the right time,” she said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 4: Will the Ajay Devgn film pass the weekday test?
2 Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh to release on January 10, 2020
3 Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Guneet Monga, Shahid Kapoor and others?