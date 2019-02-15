Gully Boy box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh film sets cash registers ringing

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy opened to great reviews from film critics and audience alike on February 14. The fourth feature film from Zoya Akhtar’s kitty unravels the underground hip-hop scene in India and also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin.

Inspired by the story of underground rappers Divine and Naezy, it has Ranveer playing the role of Murad, a young man trying to break free through his street rap. Trade analyst Tara Adarsh revealed on Thursday that the musical drama has released on 3350 screens in India and a total of 4101 screens worldwide.

According to film trade expert Girish Johar, Gully Boy is expected to earn Rs 15 crore on its opening day and will maintain its stronghold with a positive word of mouth.

“The film is releasing on a Thursday, which is neither a holiday nor a festival day. Although it’s Valentines Day, it has no official status. Still, I am expecting the film to do Rs 15 crore business on day one because the youth will definitely go and watch it. They will be attracted to the film very strongly. Rest is definitely based on the word of mouth,” said Johar as he talked about the box office prediction of Gully Boy,” Johar told indianexpress.com.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a three and a half star rating. She wrote, “(Ranveer) Singh brings a restrained swagger to the part: there is a gentleness to his anger. His Murad shows that Singh can tamp down on his characteristic boisterousness to create something of value, even though sometimes you can see the effort show.”