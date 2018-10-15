Fryday box office collection: Govinda starrer collects Rs 65 lakh

Fryday box office collection: Govinda film fails to perform.

Govinda starrer Fryday started its box office journey on a disastrous note, collecting only Rs 30 lakh on Friday. On the second day, it did not show improvement as it could earn only Rs 35 lakh, taking the box office total to Rs 65 lakh, according to Bollywood Hungama.

It seems not just critics, the film has failed to entice the audience too, despite having Govinda as the lead.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “Govinda, who could have made this thing bearable, seems to be on a solo tangent. He is only acting to, and for himself, not with his co-stars: only in a few places, he shows flashes of the great comic he used to be, and makes you smile. But those are few and far.”

She continued, “Fryday is just another ‘ouch’, as awful as anything he has done in the last few years. As a middle-aged adulterer who cannot keep his hands off a bosomy young thing (Digangana), he comes off more like a horny uncle, than an actor in search of that elusive role.”

Fryday, which also stars Varun Sharma, faces competition from Aanand L Rai production venture Tummbad, Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela and Mahesh Bhatt’s Jalebi.

