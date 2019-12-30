Good Newwz box office collection Day 3: Akshay-Kareena film earns Rs 65.99 cr

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz saw a jump on Sunday after an impressive opening. It grossed Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 65.99 crore.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3… Biz jumps across most circuits… Some circuits – average on Day 1 and 2 – score big on Day 3… North sectors terrific… Multiplexes driving its biz… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz.”
Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar had shared with Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”
“The promotions of the film have been good. The songs are creating a lot of buzz. Dabangg 3’s collection is also disturbed. So, it is a clean field for Good Newwz. Subject to the protests, if everything is normal, it is going to earn Rs 18-20+ crore on the day of its release,” he added.
Highlights
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared comparitive figures of Akshay Kumar's recently releases from the opening day. He tweeted, "#AkshayKumar versus #AkshayKumar... *Opening Weekend* biz - 2019...
⭐ #Kesari ₹ 78.07 cr [#Holi; Thu-Sun]
⭐ #MissionMangal ₹ 97.56 cr [#IndependenceDay; Thu-Sun]
⭐ #HF4 ₹ 53.22 cr [pre-#Diwali; Fri-Sun]
⭐ #GoodNewwz ₹ 65.99 cr [Fri-Sun]
#India biz."
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend figurs for Good Newwz. He tweeted, "#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz."
Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal while replying to a Twitter user about why Good Newwz can't cross Rs 30 crore in a day despite getting good reviews, wrote, "Becoz Good Newzz is not a mass film, becoz Good Newzz was released on a normal working day, becoz Good Newwz is only relying on Cities multiplx nd not getting that much help from mass centers or even single scrns..."
Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal wrote on Twitter, 'Good Newwz Weekend 1 = 65-66cr (Aprx).... Good Growth on Sunday as well where film collections went upto 25-26cr.... As word of mouth is extremely possitve film will witness a big jump on 31st Dec / 1st Jan, going per calculations #GoodNewwz is all set for 105-115cr as Week 1'
Diljit Dosanjh tweeted a teaser of the song "Dil Naa Jaaneya".
Will the holiday season become a boon for the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan film?