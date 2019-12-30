Follow Us:
Monday, December 30, 2019
Live now

Good Newwz box office collection Day 3: Akshay-Kareena film earns Rs 65.99 cr

Good Newwz box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's comedy film Good Newwz grossed Rs 26.65 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 65.99 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2019 11:23:51 am
Good Newwz box office collection Day 3 Good Newwz box office collection Day 3: Akshay and Kareena starrer is on a roll.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz saw a jump on Sunday after an impressive opening. It grossed Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 65.99 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3… Biz jumps across most circuits… Some circuits – average on Day 1 and 2 – score big on Day 3… North sectors terrific… Multiplexes driving its biz… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar had shared with Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

“The promotions of the film have been good. The songs are creating a lot of buzz. Dabangg 3’s collection is also disturbed. So, it is a clean field for Good Newwz. Subject to the protests, if everything is normal, it is going to earn Rs 18-20+ crore on the day of its release,” he added.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Good Newwz.

Highlights

    11:23 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared comparitive figures of Akshay Kumar's recently releases from the opening day. He tweeted, "#AkshayKumar versus #AkshayKumar... *Opening Weekend* biz - 2019...
    ⭐ #Kesari ₹ 78.07 cr [#Holi; Thu-Sun]
    ⭐ #MissionMangal ₹ 97.56 cr [#IndependenceDay; Thu-Sun]
    ⭐ #HF4 ₹ 53.22 cr [pre-#Diwali; Fri-Sun]
    ⭐ #GoodNewwz ₹ 65.99 cr [Fri-Sun]
    #India biz."

    11:04 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Good Newwz collects Rs 65.99 crore

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend figurs for Good Newwz. He tweeted, "#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz."

    10:43 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    'Good Newwz relying on cities multiplex'

    Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal while replying to a Twitter user about why Good Newwz can't  cross Rs 30 crore in a day despite getting good reviews, wrote, "Becoz Good Newzz is not a mass film, becoz Good Newzz was released on a normal working day, becoz Good Newwz is only relying on Cities multiplx nd not getting that much help from mass centers or even single scrns..."

    10:18 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Sunday collections went up to 25 - 26 crore?

    Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal wrote on Twitter, 'Good Newwz Weekend 1 = 65-66cr (Aprx).... Good Growth on Sunday as well where film collections went upto 25-26cr.... As word of mouth is extremely possitve film will witness a big jump on 31st Dec / 1st Jan, going per calculations #GoodNewwz is all set for 105-115cr as Week 1'

    09:50 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Enjoy the film with your family: Diljit Dosanjh

    Diljit Dosanjh tweeted a teaser of the song "Dil Naa Jaaneya".

    09:25 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    Good Newwz to cross Rs 60 crore in opening weekend?

    Will the holiday season become a boon for the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan film? 

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. Shubhra wrote, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?”

    “That being said, you can see that this is a film that’s been written, not assembled on the fly. And that’s really the best news. The characters are distinct, there’s a flow, and at the film’s core, an idea. It dips here and there, sure, but never abandons its cheery gallop to the finish line. Net net, Good Newwz is not half bad,” she added.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd