Good Newwz box office collection Day 3: Akshay-Kareena film earns Rs 65.99 cr

Good Newwz box office collection Day 3: Akshay and Kareena starrer is on a roll.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz saw a jump on Sunday after an impressive opening. It grossed Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 65.99 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3… Biz jumps across most circuits… Some circuits – average on Day 1 and 2 – score big on Day 3… North sectors terrific… Multiplexes driving its biz… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar had shared with Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

“The promotions of the film have been good. The songs are creating a lot of buzz. Dabangg 3’s collection is also disturbed. So, it is a clean field for Good Newwz. Subject to the protests, if everything is normal, it is going to earn Rs 18-20+ crore on the day of its release,” he added.