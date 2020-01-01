Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Good Newwz box office collection Day 5: Akshay-Kareena movie earns Rs 94.60 crore

Good Newwz box office collection Day 5: Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, will cross the Rs 100 crore mark today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2020 2:45:58 pm
Good Newwz Good Newwz box office collection Day 5: This Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor film was the last big release of 2019.

Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has managed a respectable sum of Rs 94.60 crore after five days of its box office run.

The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta among others.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s box office figures. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly… Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]… 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: ₹ 94.60 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote about Good Newwz crossing a milestone on January 1.

“#Simmba – the last release of 2018 – crossed 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2019]. #GoodNewwz – the last release of 2019 – will also cross 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2020]. A wonderful coincidence, isn’t it?” Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

Talking about the response to Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar had said, “I knew it will do good. It has the seed in the right place. A lot of people have done IVF but I would be glad if more people come out and talk about it.”

    14:45 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    Good Newwz is Kareena Kapoor's seventh film to enter Rs 100-cr club

    Trade expert Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#2019RoundUp - 7 films of #KareenaKapoorKham have now done a business of 100 crore or more (this year #GoodNewwz entered the club)"

    14:29 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    Good Newwz to cross Rs 100 crore on Tuesday?

    Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#GoodNewwz Tuesday- ₹ 16.20 cr nett. Today occupancy(New year holiday) shall be on the level of Sunday occupancy & will cross ₹ 100 cr nett mark.. SUPER HIT"

    14:00 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    Good Newwz is another feather in Akshay Kumar's cap?
    13:40 (IST)01 Jan 2020
    Kiara Advani thanked fans for all the love

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. Shubhra wrote, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?”

    “That being said, you can see that this is a film that’s been written, not assembled on the fly. And that’s really the best news. The characters are distinct, there’s a flow, and at the film’s core, an idea. It dips here and there, sure, but never abandons its cheery gallop to the finish line. Net net, Good Newwz is not half bad,” she added.

