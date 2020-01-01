Good Newwz box office collection Day 5: Akshay-Kareena movie earns Rs 94.60 crore

Good Newwz box office collection Day 5: This Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor film was the last big release of 2019. Good Newwz box office collection Day 5: This Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor film was the last big release of 2019.

Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has managed a respectable sum of Rs 94.60 crore after five days of its box office run.

The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta among others.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s box office figures. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly… Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]… 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: ₹ 94.60 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote about Good Newwz crossing a milestone on January 1.

“#Simmba – the last release of 2018 – crossed 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2019]. #GoodNewwz – the last release of 2019 – will also cross 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2020]. A wonderful coincidence, isn’t it?” Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

Talking about the response to Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar had said, “I knew it will do good. It has the seed in the right place. A lot of people have done IVF but I would be glad if more people come out and talk about it.”