Good Newwz box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film is unstoppable

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz has been unstoppable since the day it hit theaters. Its total collection stands at an impressive Rs 64.99 crore.

Apart from Akshay and Kareena, the film also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in significant parts. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has been bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta among others.

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar had shared with Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Good Newwz a positive review and called it ‘not half bad.’