Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Good Newwz box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film is unstoppable

Good Newwz box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's comedy film Good Newwz has been raking in the moolah since the day of its release. Its total collection stands at Rs 64.99 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 9:13:38 am
good newwz posters Akshay Kareena Diljit Kiara Good Newwz box office collection day 4: The comedy movie is helmed by Raj Mehta.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz has been unstoppable since the day it hit theaters. Its total collection stands at an impressive Rs 64.99 crore.

Apart from Akshay and Kareena, the film also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in significant parts. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has been bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta among others.

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar had shared with Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Good Newwz a positive review and called it ‘not half bad.’

Highlights

    Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, "I thoroughly enjoyed the first half, with its easy, spiky banter between Varun and Deepu, as they (she more than he) stare at the right date on the ovulating calendar, and get down to the job, her pushing, him pulling: sex strictly for procreation can be a chore. Haha. Good to see Akshay Kumar a) not being a flag-waving-nationalist-patriot b) owning up to grey-stubble-on-chin, and c) reminding us just how funny he can be. Kapoor Khan has not a single hair out of place even when she needs to appear ruffled, filling out the role perfectly. Dosanjh’s consummate turn manages to overcome the top-to-toe velvety-bling he’s togged out in; I only wish Advani had a little more to do, even if her dutiful mata rani worshipping, pinni-eating Punjabi wife look is spot on."

    "The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?" she added.

