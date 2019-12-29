Good Newwz box office collection Day 2: Akshay-Kareena film earns Rs 39.34 crore

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz opened to good numbers. The film, which minted Rs 17.56 crore on first day, has earned Rs 21.78 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 39.34 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “GoodNewwz lives up to its title… Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Mass pockets witness growth… Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz”
Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”
The Raj Mehta directorial, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has also garnered positive reviews.
"#goodnewwz was an amazing movie to watch. An absolute laughter riot . Loved every bit of it. @diljitdosanjh did a marvellous job , the comic timing was just so perfect. An obviously Mrs. Khan, @akshaykumar and Ms. Advani killed it too. Please go watch it," @FatemaBurhan6 tweeted.
"As predicted #GoodNewwz is performing exceedingly well..Another major hit for @akshaykumar, making it 4 in a row and that also in a year..brilliant..with even bigger films next year..this man is unstoppable..." @VishekC tweeted.
Kiara Advani took to Twitter and thanked the audience for overwhelming response to Good Newwz.
"If you are a Superstar.. double the responsibility to seek out good content? If you are successful.. there will only be #GoodNewwz at the Box Office! Congratulations @akshaykumar for a fab 2019. Your best of the last 3 decades. Rock on in 2020 too! Happy New Year" @Vishal_FilmBuff wrote.
"#GoodNewwz Sunday- Another 25-30% Jump compared to Saturday. Film morning shows & advance for noon shows are way better than last 2 days," trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared.
Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said Good Newwz will perform well on Sunday. He tweeted, "#GoodNewwz - #EarlyEstimates - Saturday is ~21.50-22 cr While there is good growth evidenced on Saturday, Sunday should be further strong."
"#GoodNewwz is such a Gem of Movie, It’s a Comical take on such a serious matter of society, it’s a Good End to the Year and another Blockbuster from the one & only @akshaykumar, Thank u sir for such a wonderful year and giving us diff types of cinemas, looking forward to 2020" @Swapnasagar2014 tweeted.
A Twitter user, @ngtweetz, praised Akshay Kumar's performance. He tweeted, "In #GoodNewwz, Akshay Kumar has given his career's best performance. His comic timing is unmatched and given the right dialogues, he can make a meal out of it. 👏👏"
"#GoodNewwz Saturday- On Rampage mode post 6 Pm shows at Major cities multiplexes. Night shows is expected to run Housefull . Film is poised to rake minimum ₹ 22 cr & will definitely challenge ₹ 24 cr mark. (Gujarat, CP-CI circuit performs well today compared to yesterday )" trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, "#GoodNewwz Saturday- ₹ 21-22.50 cr nett. ( Early estimates) VERY GOOD growth."