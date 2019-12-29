Good Newwz box office collection Day 2: Akshay-Kareena film earns Rs 39.34 crore

Follow Us:
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Good Newwz box office collection Day 2: The Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 39.34 crore. The Raj Mehta directorial, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is receiving positive reviews from the audience.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2019 2:01:47 pm
Good Newwz box office collection Day 2 Good Newwz box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film has been receiving good response at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz opened to good numbers. The film, which minted Rs 17.56 crore on first day, has earned Rs 21.78 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 39.34 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “GoodNewwz lives up to its title… Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Mass pockets witness growth… Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz”

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

The Raj Mehta directorial, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has also garnered positive reviews.

    14:01 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    'Good Newwz is an absolute laughter riot'

    "#goodnewwz was an amazing movie to watch. An absolute laughter riot . Loved every bit of it. @diljitdosanjh did a marvellous job , the comic timing was just so perfect. An obviously Mrs. Khan, @akshaykumar and Ms. Advani killed it too. Please go watch it," @FatemaBurhan6 tweeted.

    13:08 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    'Good Newwz performing well'

    "As predicted #GoodNewwz is performing exceedingly well..Another major hit for @akshaykumar, making it 4 in a row and that also in a year..brilliant..with even bigger films next year..this man is unstoppable..." @VishekC tweeted. 

    12:27 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    Kiara Advani thanks audience

    Kiara Advani took to Twitter and thanked the audience for overwhelming response to Good Newwz.

    11:50 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    'Congratulations Akshay Kumar for a fab 2019'

    "If you are a Superstar.. double the responsibility to seek out good content? If you are successful.. there will only be #GoodNewwz at the Box Office! Congratulations @akshaykumar for a fab 2019. Your best of the last 3 decades. Rock on in 2020 too! Happy New Year" @Vishal_FilmBuff wrote.

    11:15 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    Good Newwz performs better on Sunday

    "#GoodNewwz Sunday- Another 25-30% Jump compared to Saturday. Film morning shows & advance for noon shows are way better than last 2 days," trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared.

    10:41 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    'Sunday should be strong'

    Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said Good Newwz will perform well on Sunday. He tweeted, "#GoodNewwz - #EarlyEstimates - Saturday is ~21.50-22 cr While there is good growth evidenced on Saturday, Sunday should be further strong."

    10:17 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    Good Newwz earns Rs 21.78 crore on Saturday

    "GoodNewwz lives up to its title... Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Mass pockets witness growth... Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz" trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

    09:45 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    'Good end to New Year'

    "#GoodNewwz is such a Gem of Movie, It’s a Comical take on such a serious matter of society, it’s a Good End to the Year and another Blockbuster from the one & only @akshaykumar, Thank u sir for such a wonderful year and giving us diff types of cinemas, looking forward to 2020" @Swapnasagar2014 tweeted.

    09:20 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    'Akshay Kumar's comic timing is unmatched'

    A Twitter user, @ngtweetz, praised Akshay Kumar's performance. He tweeted, "In #GoodNewwz, Akshay Kumar has given his career's best performance. His comic timing is unmatched and given the right dialogues, he can make a meal out of it. 👏👏"

    08:44 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    'Good Newwz on rampage mode'

    "#GoodNewwz Saturday- On Rampage mode post 6 Pm shows at Major cities multiplexes. Night shows is expected to run Housefull . Film is poised to rake minimum ₹ 22 cr & will definitely challenge ₹ 24 cr mark. (Gujarat, CP-CI circuit performs well today compared to yesterday )" trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

    08:16 (IST)29 Dec 2019
    Good Newwz to collect Rs 22.50 crore?

    Trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, "#GoodNewwz Saturday- ₹ 21-22.50 cr nett. ( Early estimates) VERY GOOD growth."

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. Shubhra wrote in her three star review, “The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief?”

    “That being said, you can see that this is a film that’s been written, not assembled on the fly. And that’s really the best news. The characters are distinct, there’s a flow, and at the film’s core, an idea. It dips here and there, sure, but never abandons its cheery gallop to the finish line. Net net, Good Newwz is not half bad,” she added.

