Good Newwz box office collection Day 2: Akshay-Kareena film earns Rs 39.34 crore

Good Newwz box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film has been receiving good response at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz opened to good numbers. The film, which minted Rs 17.56 crore on first day, has earned Rs 21.78 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 39.34 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “GoodNewwz lives up to its title… Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Mass pockets witness growth… Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz”

Earlier film trade analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress.com, “From the moment the first look and trailer of Good Newwz came out, everything has been going right for it. It has been appreciated a lot. It’s an Akshay Kumar film, so everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Kareena is coming on the screen after a gap, so her fans are excited too. With Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, it makes for a good ensemble cast backed by Karan Johar.”

The Raj Mehta directorial, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has also garnered positive reviews.